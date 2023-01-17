HEALTHSCI-TECHWORLD

Covid-19 during pregnancy increases serious health risks: Study

NewsWire
0
0

Pregnant women with Covid-19 infection face a seven times increased risk of dying and a significantly elevated risk of being admitted to an intensive care unit or suffering from pneumonia, a new study has shown.

According to the study published in BMJ Global Health, Covid-19 during pregnancy also increases the risk that the baby will need to be admitted to intensive care.

“This study provides the most comprehensive evidence to date suggesting that Covid-19 is a threat during pregnancy,” said Emily R. Smith, lead author of the study, and an assistant professor of global health at the US-based George Washington University.

“Our findings underscore the importance of Covid-19 vaccination for all women of childbearing age,” she added.

Moreover, the researchers found that compared to uninfected pregnant women, pregnant women with Covid-19 infection had more than three times the risk of being admitted to an intensive care unit.

People with Covid-19 who need ICU care are also more likely to die.

Covid-19 can impair breathing ability, and in severe cases, patients require mechanical ventilation to survive, the study showed.

There is also an about 23 times higher risk of developing pneumonia, a potentially life-threatening complication of Covid-19, and an over 5 times higher risk of thromboembolic disease (blood clots) that can cause pain, swelling, and other life-threatening issues in Covid-19 infection.

Smith points out that, despite the very serious health risks, more than 80 countries still do not recommend that all pregnant and lactating women receive the Covid vaccine.

20230117-173404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lockdown in Kerala extended till June 9 with some norms relaxed

    ‘Need-based psychosocial interventions required for health workers’

    Iran receives 1st batch of COVAX jabs

    765 new Covid cases, 10 deaths in Andhra