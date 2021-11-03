Peel Public Health is advising anyone who attended an overnight birthday event at Chandni Convention Centre, 5 Gateway Blvd, Brampton on October 23-24 to seek immediate testing.

All guests should get tested, regardless of vaccination status. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated and refuse testing must self-isolate for 20 days.

Fully vaccinated individuals, who do not have any symptoms, do not need to isolate while waiting for their test results; however, they should continue to follow precautions such as masking, physical distancing and limiting contacts while waiting for test results.

Everyone seeking testing because of the exposure should give testers the following outbreak number: 2253-2021-49523

Testing locations can be found by Googling “COVID testing near me” with location services enabled.