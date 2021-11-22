Peel Public Health (PPH) is alerting residents who attended a funeral in Mississauga and those who were at another religious ceremony in Brampton about a possible exposure to COVID-19.

The region’s health body is advising anyone who attended a funeral at New Life Covenant Centre located at 7050 Bramalea Rd, Mississauga, on November 13 to seek immediate PCR testing.

Everyone seeking testing because of the exposure New at Life Covenant Centre should give testers the outbreak number: 2253-2021-50639.

Similarly, anyone who attended a religious ceremony at Nanaksar Thath Isher Darbar located at 9954 The Gore Road, Brampton on November 13 should also seek immediate PCR testing, said PPH.

Those seeking testing because of the exposure at Nanaksar Thath Isher Darbar should give testers the outbreak number: 2253-2021-50644.

PPH said all guests should get tested immediately and self-isolate while awaiting results, regardless of vaccination status.

Individuals who refuse testing must self-isolate for 20 days.

For attendees that initially tested with a Rapid Antigen Test or other point of care test, Peel Public Health is asking them to be re-tested with a PCR test.

Testing locations can be found by Googling “COVID testing near me” with location services enabled.

Information on how to self-isolate can be found at Coronavirus self-isolation page. Failure to comply with self-isolation can result in fines under the Section 22 Class Order.