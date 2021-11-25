Peel Public Health (PPH) is advising anyone who attended the wedding ceremony and receptions at the following locations in Mississauga to seek immediate testing.

Guests attending National Banquet Halls at 7355 Torbram Road in Mississauga on November 17-18 between 6:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. should get tested for COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status, said PPH.

Guests attending Sri Guru Singh Sabha Malton at 7280 Airport Road in Mississauga, on November 20 between 9:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. should also get tested for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status.

PPH has said that all individuals, even if fully vaccinated, must isolate until November 30, even if they receive a negative test result.

Those seeking testing because of exposure at either location should give testers the following outbreak number: 2253-2021-51094.

Testing locations can be found by Googling “COVID testing near me” with location services enabled. Information on how to self-isolate can be found at Coronavirus self-isolation page.

Failure to comply with self-isolation requirement can result in fines under the Section 22 Class Order, warned PPH spokesperson Jeffrey LeMoine.