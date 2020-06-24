COVID-19: Football to resume in Morocco on July 24

Rabat, June 24 (IANS) Morocco’s national football league will resume on July 24, after having been suspended on March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league will stage postponed matches from July 24 to September 13 behind closed doors, according to a statement issued by the Moroccan Football Association on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Training sessions for teams in all categories will begin next week with safety measures taken into account, it noted.

The new season will kick off on October 16.

The Moroccan Football Association will continue to monitor the situation, it said, adding that all players will be subject to COVID-19 tests.

Morocco is to relax travel restrictions inside the country, allowing domestic flights and permitting cafes and restaurants to reopen as of June 25.

The North African country registered 172 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 10,344, including 214 deaths.

