The Council of Agencies Serving South Asians (CASSA) has started a COVID-19 Helpline for South Asians in the GTA.

The helpline will provide information about health and safety during COVID-19, details on the reopening process, government benefits, and support services available to communities in English, Hindi, Urdu, Tamil, Bangla and Punjabi.

All recorded information is available 24/7 and live Intake Specialists are available on a set schedule every week. The intake specialists can communicate in South Asian languages and English, a media statement said.

This Covid-19 Helpline is funded by the Government of Canada and United Way Greater Toronto and managed by the Council of Agencies Serving South Asians in partnership with the South Asian Legal Clinic of Ontario, Tamil Canadian Centre for Civic Action, Bangladeshi Canadian Community Services, South Asian Women’s Rights Organization, and Punjabi Community Health Services.

The Helpline number for Greater Toronto Area callers is 647-846-2233.