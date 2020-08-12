COVID-19 hits 18 footballers of Brazilian Serie B side CSA

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 12 (IANS) A Brazilian second division football match has been postponed after 18 players from Central Sportivo Alagoano (CSA) tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) agreed to move Chapecoense’s home clash against CSA, scheduled for Wednesday after CSA said they did not have enough available players in their squad, reports Xinhua news agency.

“CSA’s trip … has been cancelled. In due course, the CBF competitions committee will announce a new date for the match,” read a CBF statement on Tuesday.

Earlier, CSA said nine players had been diagnosed with the virus following the club’s latest round of tests.

CSA had already announced nine positive test results last week. Despite their depleted squad, the team from Brazil’s northeastern city of Maceio defeated Guarani 1-0 in their Serie B match on Saturday.

On Sunday, Goais’ home Serie A match against Sao Paulo was postponed just minutes before kickoff after the hosts reported 10 positive coronavirus cases.

A Serie C fixture was also called off on Sunday after 12 Imperatriz players tested positive for the virus before their duel with Treze.

–IANS

aak/