Covid-19 hospitalisations rise again in US

The daily average of Covid-19 hospitalisations rose again in the US amid winter surge, according to the latest data of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The country averaged about 4,200 daily Covid-19 hospitalisations in the week ending November 29, a 17.6 per cent increase from a week before, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC data.

Covid hospitalisations last week reached their highest level in three months, with more than 35,000 patients being treated, according to Washington Post data tracking.

Public health officials are concerned that the increase in the number of Covid-19 patients will worsen the strain on hospitals already under pressure from two other viral ailments, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV.

