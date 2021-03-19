The total number of Covid-19 cases in Taiwan since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,004 as of Friday, the local epidemic monitoring agency said.

The island reported six new Covid-19 cases on Friday, who travelled from the Philippines, the US, Paraguay and Indonesia, the agency said in a press release.

Among the total confirmed cases to date, 10 have died, 959 have recovered, and 35 remain hospitalized, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine doses have passed safety checks in Taiwan and been distributed to medical institutions across the island Friday, the agency added.

Vaccination will start as early as March 22.

–IANS

int/rs