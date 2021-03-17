The number of Covid-19 infections has risen to 142,190 in Myanmar on Wednesday, according to a release from the Health and Sports Ministry.

Myanmar reported 11 new Covid-19 cases and no new death in the past 24 hours, the release said.

A total of 131,751 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals so far, the Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 1,263 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Wednesday, down from around 10,000 samples tested daily in the first week of last month.

Covid-19 was first detected in Myanmar on March 23 last year.

