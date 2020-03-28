COVID-19: ITTF suspends events until June 30

Beijing, March 29 (IANS) The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Executive Committee decided to suspend all planned ITTF events and activities involving international travel until June 30 as it discussed the effects of COVID-19 on the international table tennis event schedule on Sunday.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee had announced postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games to no later than the summer of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

Apart from ITTF events suspension, the ITTF Executive Committee also had proposal of new dates for the 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships to be announced in the coming week.

ITTF ranking lists as of March 2020 has been frozen, and further evaluation of all implications is required concerning postponement of events and travel restrictions.

Adjustments to the qualification pathways will be made after dates of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have been decided.

The ITTF’s management of the 2020 finances is underway with the Executive Committee agreeing to reduce expenses and senior staff offering to reduce salaries, and the ITTF attempts to save overall costs through other areas.

The ITTF will hold another follow-up meeting on April 15 to further evaluate the situation.

