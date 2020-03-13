COVID-19: Kerala to monitor entry points; over 7,000 under observation (Roundup)

Thiruvananthapuram, March 14 (IANS) Though no fresh COVID-19 case has been reported from Kerala since Friday evening, the total number of people under observation in the state has crossed 7,000.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has told officials that health screening should be started at all entry points in the state.

As on Saturday, there are 19 corona-positive cases and all of them are stable and there are 7,677 people under observations at homes and hospitals.

Speaking to the media after chairing a review meeting here in the state capital, Vijayan told the media that the screening process would be strengthened at airports, trains and at 24 road crossings bordering neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

“At airports, the screening teams would be led by Superintendents of Police along with other professionals. Our medical teams will enter trains at the first station and check pasengers. Likewise, screening at 24 entry points on road will also see basic health protocols being followed,” said Vijayan.

He, however, ruled out closing down shopping malls in the state.

“It has also been decided to set up corona care centres near four airports and all those who have to be isolated will have to spend their designated isolation time at such centres,” said Vijayan.

“With regards to the IT industry, it has been decided to quarantine all those who return from foreign assignments for 14 days at their homes,” added Vijayan.

As on Saturday afternoon, the following districts have coronavirus positive patients: as many as seven cases in Pathanamthitta, 4 in Kottayam, 3 each in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram and one each in Thrissur and Kannur.

In the state capital, where on Friday three fresh positive cases were reported, the general advisory that has come is: it’s time that malls, beaches meeting places should be avoided. The state-owned indoor stadium has been closed.

An Italian tourist who was at Varkala for the past two weeks, about 40 km from here, after testing positive has been moved to the Medical College Hospital. The beach destination is largely deserted.

The resort where he was staying for the past two weeks has been closed.

“Nine people who might have had direct contact with the Italian have been quarantined. We have also traced the route of the other two who turned positive. Things are in control, but we must be more cautious”, said District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan.

At Alappuzha two UK citizens who arrived from London and were under observation slipped out of the hospital last night. But they were found at the Kochi airport and were put under observation.

At Pathanamthitta, where maximum positive cases have been registered, results of 12 suspects came out negative for the virus.

“We have got 12 results today and all are negative. Even though this is a big relief, it’s not the time to relax,” said District Collector P.B. Nooh.

At Kochi, on Saturday a flight arrived with 21 passengers from Italy. They were found healthy. They have been asked to remain confined to their homes for two weeks.

At Thrissur, where the highest number of people are under observation (1,571) State Minister A.C. Moideen, who led a meeting of officials, said the good news is that 58 test reports that came today are negative.

However the police found out a passenger on a luxury bus who came from Qatar. He has been sent for observation.

–IANS

sg/prs