COVID-19: Kiren Rijiju donates Rs 1 crore from MPLADS Fund

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has donated Rs 1 crore as the country fights against the coronavirus outbreak. Sports personalities across all disciplines have come forward and donated as India looks to win a battle against the pandemic that has seen countries across the globe come to a standstill.

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju wrote: “I am depositing the amount now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call to all BJP MPs to give Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS Fund to the National Relief Fund in fight against coronavirus.”

People from all walks of life have come forward and donated money to fight the pandemic and India and Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina also pledged Rs 52 lakh in the fight against coronavirus on Saturday.

While he is set to give Rs 31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund, he will hand Rs 21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund. In his message to his followers on Instagram, he further asked everyone to do their bit and stay at home as the world fights the pandemic that has brought countries across the globe to a standstill. Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar apart from posting awareness videos also decided to donate Rs 50 lakh to help fight the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. He said this is an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively. He added that saving lives is priority as of now.

“With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are,” said Prime Minister Modi. He added that he is mindful of the economic ramifications of it. However, this is a smaller concern.

PM Modi warned, that if the citizens don’t follow a complete lockdown for the coming 21 days, the nation will go back 21 years and many families will be devastated.

