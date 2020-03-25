COVID-19 Lockdown: Say yes to essentials, no to hoarding

New Delhi, March 26 (IANSlife) As the nation enters into a three-week lockdown and as per the central and the state governments’ directives, essential items will be readily available. So we urge you not to refrain from hoarding so that there is plenty for everyone, and we don’t fall into a self inflicted shortfall.

Hard times teach us “what to do” in our daily lives, and also to be ready with certain items which one might need at any given emergency. Be it a virus outbreak or not, it helps to have these items in stock. So, in this season of a viral outbreak and medical emergency, keep yourself covered with these items:

Baby Food

Kids are the most vulnerable section of the population and have special dietary requirements. Keeping some packages or bottles of the baby food, milk, powdered milk, and healthy drinks will ensure your little ones are taken care of. Also easy to make items like pasta, fires and healthier options like cereal are handy.

Household items

In these testing times, all we need is the basics. Items like soaps, dish washing soap, handwash, toothpaste, sanitary napkins, adult and baby diapers and hygiene products are essential.

Food items

Our health mainly resides in the kitchen. It is the perfect time to have handy non-perishable items like grains, rice, quinoa, pulses, lentils, nuts including pistachios and cashews. Loaded with nutrients to boost energy and improve immunity, coupled with a longer shelf life, these food items will be a great boon.

Water

Safe drinking water is essential, and it is imperative to stock up on that. Some experts suggest at least two-week drinking water at disposal is important all year round.

Medication

It is a practical idea to have your prescriptions, over the counter, basic medicine at home at this time. This becomes imperative if you are currently on medication, have an infant or a senior citizen at home, or someone with illness.

Pet supplies

If we are bracing ourselves to fight the tough times, we can’t afford to leave are furry friends behind. Ensure that you have sufficient pet food, litter and supplies in place.

Fitness essentials

To keep your immunity up and to fight the testing times, why compromise on fitness. Stock up on free-weights and resistance training items like dumbbells, resistance bands, jumping rope and yoga mats.

