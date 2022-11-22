The current Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra – the worst-hit in the country – has vastly improved with the incidence of new cases dropping by over 25 percent, health officials said here on Monday.

Releasing the data of two weeks from November 7-20, it was found that new cases of Covid-19 have reduced from 1,037 to just 773, with the number of active cases at 751 as on Monday.

There were only 3 Covid-19 deaths recorded in the state during the past one week, and there were only 29 new cases reported on Monday.

The weekly positivity rate has also plummeted from 1.15 per cent to 0.89 per cent, though it stands at more than 2 per cent in Akola, Pune, Kolhapur, Jalna, and Sangli districts.

Besides, there is a steady decline in the number of patients getting hospitalised or needing ICU care, as low as 1.55 per cent were admitted in ICUs last week.

The state has notched a total of 134 patients of the XBB variant, with the highest 72 in Mumbai, followed by Pune (46), Thane (8), Nagpur and Bhandara (2 each) and one each in Akola, Amravati, Raigad, and Kolhapur, thought the severity of the disease as well as the speed of transmission have not increased in these districts.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, the state has recorded a cumulative total 81,35,242 cases and 1,48,404 deaths – both highest in the country.

In terms of fatalities, Pune led in the state with 20,607 deaths followed by 19,743 in Mumbai, and Thane stood third with 11,984 victims falling to Covid-19.

The highest number of patients were recorded in the regions of Mumbai, Pune (both 2 million plus), Nashik (one million plus), Nagpur, Kolhapur, Akola, Latur, and Aurangabad (each region less than 10 lakh patients), till date, said the officials.

