COVID-19: Mohun Bagan’s Diawara leaves for Senegal after being stuck

Kolkata, Aug 9 (IANS) I-League champions Mohun Bagan’s Senegalese forward Baba Diawara on Sunday left for his home after being stuck here since March due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the club said in a statement.

“We are pleased to inform today, August 9, 2020, Baba Diawara along with his family left for his country. The club arranged for his travel via Dubai to Dakar, Senegal. Besides the travel arrangements, the club also organised their Covid-19 test which is mandatory for traveling,” the statement read.

Mohun Bagan’s footballing rights was recently acquired by the RP Sanjiv Goenka group which holds a majority stake of 80 per cent. The new entity is called ATK Mohun Bagan FC and will take part in the Indian Super League (ISL) from this season.

“Last week Daneil Cyrus too left for Trinidad & Tobago and similar arrangements were made for him as well,” the club further informed via the statement.

Baba Diawara said: “I am really grateful to the club for looking after me and my family during this tough time. I thank the entire management especially the bosses for overseeing my stay as well as arranging my travel.”

Cyrus was also left stranded due to the pandemic since March.Mohun Bagan won the I-League with four rounds to spare before the Covid-19 lockdown and then merged with Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK.

–IANS

dm/sdr/