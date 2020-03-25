Covid-19: NDMC sanitation drive across Lutyens’ Delhi

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) In wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) continued its sanitation drive across its jurisdiction, and on Friday sanitised important establishments like Parliament and the Safdarjung Hospital.

“In an intensive drive of Ssanitisation, NDMC sanitised the Parliament House, Safdarajng Hospital, NDMC buildings and all Public Toilet Utilities (PTUs),” it said.

Sharing photos and videos of the drive, the civic body claimed that the sanitation workers maintained social distancing everyday.

“With the aim to fight against coronavirus, New Delhi Municipal Council is maintaining social distancing in their workforce… those working in all weather conditions without fear of corona for providing best sanitation sevice to New Delhi residents,” the NDMC said.

NDMC said it had provided all personal protection equipment (PPE ) and essential devices to each member of the sanitation work force and other staff.

–IANS

