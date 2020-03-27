Covid-19: One more tests positive in Delhi

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) With a new coronavirus case surfacing on Friday, the total number of people tested positive for the dreaded virus in Delhi has reached 40.

The new patient has a history of traveling abroad, the Delhi Health Department said.

“A total of 40 people have been tested positive. Of these, 30 people have travelled abroad while 10 have came in contact of these people,” the Health Department said.

In Delhi, 12,973 passengers are under home quarantine while 6,250 passengers have completed their 14-day quarantine period.

“1,134 passengers are quarantined at the government facilities,” the Health Department said.

–IANS

nks/arm