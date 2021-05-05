Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating a number of COVID-19 cases at the Crowne Plaza Toronto Airport Hotel. The facility is currently being used as a federal quarantine hotel for travellers entering Canada from abroad, and is managed by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

As of Wednesday morning there were 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in staff members at the hotel. TPH said it has provided instructions to staff members who have tested positive, and those who are considered a close contact. The risk to the public remains low as this is a federally designated quarantine facility that is not open for general public use.

TPH says it is continuing to work with the facility to identify all cases, and with PHAC to review and ensure appropriate public health and infection prevention control measures are in place. Staff are subject to COVID-19 screening and a temperature check before the start of each shift. Personal protective equipment (PPE) is also provided to staff.

TPH and PHAC conducted on-site inspections on May 4, 2021, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

“This inspection found that there is a strong adherence to public health measures and infection prevention and control opportunities for improvement were noted including further reducing lunch room capacity, posting additional signage and centralizing staff screening. The hotel has already complied with all of TPH’s recommendations,” the statement from TPH read.

TPH further stated that this facility will not be fully closed despite having more than five active cases “as it provides an essential service to keep Torontonians safe”. The need for a partial closure is under review.

“Given that COVID-19 and the more transmissible variants of concern continue to circulate in the community, it is not unexpected there are COVID-19 cases at this facility or any workplace in the city,” TPH added.