COVID-19: Panama’s boxing legend Duran hospitalised

Panama City, June 26 (IANS) Boxing legend Roberto “Hands of Stone” Duran, a six-time world champion, had to be admitted to a hospital after being diagnosed with non-life-threatening condition on Thursday with the coronavirus, his children said.

“Test results have just arrived for my dad, and they confirm he is positive for COVID-19,” the legendary fighter’s son Robin Duran said on Instagram.

“Thank God for now he doesn’t have symptoms beyond a cold. He is not in intensive care nor on a respirator, just under observation,” he added.

Duran took part in 119 fights between the ages of 16 and 50 — with 103 wins and 16 defeats.

Meanwhile, World No.1 Novak Djokovic and his wife tested positive for the virus recently and the Serbian apologised in a statement.

Djokovic, who had organised the exhibition event, recently drew a lot of flak and also tested positive for coronavirus along with his wife. Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Victor Troicki have all tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the Belgrade leg of the exhibition event.

Following the news that Djokovic and his wife have contracted the virus, the remainder of the tournament was cancelled.

In cricket, several Pakistan players also tested positive of the virus which has brought the world to a standstill.

