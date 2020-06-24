Covid-19: Patients arrive in Delhi’s rail coach isolation centre

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) Two Coronavirus infected patients were admitted to the railway coaches-turned isolation wards in the national capital’s Shakurbasti railway station on Wednesday, officials said.

The Indian Railways has converted many rail coaches into isolation centres to extend a helping hand in combating the Covid-19 pandemic that has claimed over 14,000 lives in the country so far.

General Manager of North Central Railway, Rajiv Chaudhary said the coaches began getting patients from Wednesday. The railway coaches in Shakurbasti have been stationed in a shed to protect them from direct sunlight.

These rail coach isolation facilities can be moved to any part of the country on a short notice.

On June 17, on the demand of Delhi government, the Northern Railway installed 503 isolation coaches at nine railway stations in the national capital. These coaches will be used to keep patients with low symptoms.

The arrangements have been made as per the agreement between the Ministry of Railways and the state government.

Northern Railway will be responsible for infrastructural facilities like cleaning and sanitation of platforms, providing house-keeping materials, management of bio-toilets, provision of power supply, water etc.

Also, oxygen cylinders will also be provided by the Railways in these coaches.

Besides, the catering will also be arranged by the Railways which will include three meals a day.

The railway station and platform where these coaches have been placed will be guarded by the Railway Protection Force.

Delhi Police will be in charge of the security arrangements at the railway station and outside areas.

–IANS

