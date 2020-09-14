Covid-19 patients count slides down further in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Sep 14 (IANS) Tamil Nadu continued to log a downslide in the number of Covid-19 patients with those cured exceeding the new infections.

A statement issued by the state Health Department on Monday said that while the number of Covid-19 cured and discharged persons in the state was 5,799, taking the total tally to 453,165, the number of persons who had tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours stood at 5,752, taking the tally to 508,511.

The state recorded the death of 53 Covid-19 patients, taking the toll till date to 8,434.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases factoring new infections, cured persons and the dead stands at 46,912, as against over 47,000 two days ago.

Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 991 persons testing positive for the virus and the total tally standing at 149,583.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 22,006.

