Covid-19 positive cases cross 1,000 mark in India, Delhi sees 23 more

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) The total tally of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 1,000 mark on Sunday to reach 1,024, with Delhi saw spike of 23 cases in a single day, the Union Health Ministry said.

According the Ministry, out of this, 901 are active cases, 95 people have recovered from the disease and 27 have lost their lives, while one patient migrated to another country.

Delhi saw a spike in the case with 23 new cases have been reported in the national capital, taking the total to 72. Out of this, two have died, one has migrated and give have been discharged.

Delhi has sent 2,049 samples for the test and received results of 1,680 while the remaining 369 test results are awaited.

In Maharashtra, which is one of the worst affected states, the current breakdown is Mumbai 85, Pune 37, Sangli 25, Thane 23, Nagpur 14, Ahmednagar five, Yavatmal four, Satara two, and one each in Ratnagiri, Aurangabad, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Gondiya, Buldhana and Jalgaon, besides one from Gujarat.

Eight of the patients have died so far.

–IANS

miz-sfm/vd