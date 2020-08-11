COVID-19 positive Mandeep Singh shifted to hospital, condition stable: SAI

Bengaluru, Aug 11 (IANS) India men’s hockey team member Mandeep Singh, who has tested positive for coronavirus, has been shifted to a multispeciality hospital after his condition moved from “mild to moderate severity of COVID-19”, Sports Authority of India (SAI) has informed.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, SAI said: “During night monitoring of vitals on August 10 (Monday), it was found that Mandeep Singh’s blood oxygen level was dropping below normal which indicated that he is moving from mild to moderate severity of COVID-19.”

“SAI authorities on campus took an immediate decision to shift him to SS Sparsh multispeciality hospital as a precautionary measure. His condition is currently stable,” it added.

Apart from Mandeep, captain Manpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar and Krishan Pathak have also been diagnosed with COVID-19 following their arrival at the SAI’s National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) for the hockey national camp which began on August 4.

“All six athletes in NCOE Bengaluru who tested COVID-19 positive, were being monitored constantly and their vitals were being checked four times everyday – in the morning, afternoon, evening and in night before sleep,” SAI further said.

“I am self quarantined on the SAI campus and I am very happy with the way SAI authorities have handled the situation,” Manpreet had earlier said. “I am very happy that they made the testing of athletes mandatory. That proactive step helped in identifying the problem right in time. I am doing fine and hope to recover very soon.”

–IANS

aak/