COVID-19 rapid tests to be deployed in Peel and Toronto

Ontario has received approximately 98,000 ID NOW rapid tests that will initially be used in hospitals and assessment centres in rural and remote communities, as well as to test people as part of early outbreak investigations in hotspots like Peel and Toronto where there are high concentrations of COVID-19 cases.

Two hospitals, Ottawa Hospital and Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital in Orillia, are using ID NOW, with 20 additional hospitals preparing to launch rapid testing. Hospitals will be able to test people, such as staff and patients, who are either symptomatic or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Rapid tests will also be used to screen staff in long-term care homes and select workplaces.

“These new rapid tests are gamechangers in the fight against COVID-19. This new technology can provide test results in hours, even minutes, instead of days,” said Premier Ford.

ID NOW tests continue to be distributed in Simcoe Muskoka, Southwestern Ontario and Eastern Ontario, and the program will be expanded to other areas of the province beginning in December. The province is working with Toronto and Peel public health units to use rapid testing to help with early identification and investigation of outbreaks.

Ontario has also received 1.2 million Panbio rapid antigen tests that will support a screening program for long-term care homes and other workplaces. To date, Panbio tests have been deployed to six long-term care operators for potential deployment in over 30 long-term care homes, 27 retirement homes, eight hospitals, and 11 industry partners such as Ontario Power Generation, Air Canada and Magna, with plans to expand further across the province.

Ontario is expecting to receive up to 1.5 million more Panbio tests by the end of December.

Panbio tests will also be used in a broader eight-week pilot for participating employers in the private, public and non-profit sectors, prioritizing access for health care settings, essential frontline settings, and congregate settings.

This pilot program is seen as an important opportunity to learn about the value of antigen screening for asymptomatic workers in a range of workplace settings and will inform future decisions about safely and fully re-opening the economy. Participating employers would cover associated costs of delivering antigen rapid tests including human resource expenses and ensure testing follows guidelines as set by the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Over the next number of weeks, select long-term care homes will also use the Abbott Panbio rapid antigen tests to help inform future deployment across the sector.

The ID NOW test uses molecular testing with a nasal, nasopharyngeal or throat swab. Molecular testing detects genetic material of COVID-19 to diagnose people with symptoms.

The Panbio test uses antigen testing with a nasopharyngeal swab only. Antigen testing detects specific proteins from the virus to screen and identify people who need further testing.

“These tests are helping to improve access to testing in our most underserved communities and allow us to better detect and contain any outbreaks,” said Health Minister Christine Elliott.