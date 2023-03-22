Ontario announced today that it will be doing away with many of the COVID-19 measures in long-term care homes. While daily monitoring of residents and indoor masking requirements remain in place, other guidance and requirements will be phased out starting March 31.

“Over the past three years, the COVID-19 pandemic has required sacrifices from individuals, families, businesses, the health care system and especially the long-term care sector. Thanks to their continued efforts, Ontario has reached a point where it can begin a safe, cautious and balanced reduction of public health measures in long-term care homes across the province,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health. “The health and safety of residents remains paramount, and we will continue to work with the sector to ensure residents and their families receive the level of care they need and deserve, in a safe and comfortable environment.”

As part of the first phase which begins at the end of the month, testing of staff, caregivers and visitors who don’t show symptoms (asymptomatic) is no longer required. Residents, caregivers and visitors will not have to wear a mask outdoors, although it is still recommended for staff when they are close to a resident. Social and physical activities can also be held without adjusting for physical distancing. Additionally, daily temperature checks or screening of residents returning from an absence is no longer required.

The province will also be removing the limit of one caregiver at a time during a COVID-19 outbreak, or when a resident is symptomatic or isolating.

Long-term care homes that have retained COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination requirements are also encouraged to revisit their policies and consider allowing visitors and qualified staff, regardless of their vaccination status.

By updating the province’s COVID-19 measures, Ontario will now be aligned with other provinces across the country, including Quebec, New Brunswick, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

“On behalf of the Ontario long-term care clinicians, we support the government’s prudent recalibration of Ontario’s COVID-19 measures. We believe these changes will continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of residents while also reflecting the new reality and trajectory of the COVID-19 Pandemic,” said Rhonda Collins, President, Ontario Long-Term Care Clinicians