Covid-19 scare: Bengaluru Zoo shut from Sunday

Bengaluru, March 14 (IANS) Bengaluru zoo will be shut from Sunday onwards in the wake of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, as Karnataka grapples with six positive cases.

“In view of the rapidly increasing cases of Covid-19, the government has directed to take all possible preventive measures in public gathering places to control the spread of Covid-19,” said a statement issued by the Bengaluru Zoo.

The zoo will remain shut from Sunday till further order.

All the units of Bannerghatta Biological Park or Bengaluru Zoo such as the zoo, safari and the Butterfly Park will not be available for the public to visit, the statement added.

