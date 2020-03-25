New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Friday opened a bank account where anyone can contribute funds which will be utilised to contain the spread of coronavirus and also to help the affected persons, the civic body said.

“SDMC has also opened a bank account where any individual, group or company can contribute funds which will be utilized as per Government rule to take measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and also to help the affected persons,” the SDMC said in a statement. The civic body also informed that it will be collaborating with restaurants and eateries to provide food packets to the economically weaker section of the society.

“In order to extend the support to the poor and needy people during this lockdown, SDMC has decided to rope in Big restaurants and eateries to provide free food packets to them,” the statement added. The civic body will arrange 20,000 food packets from the hotels, restaurants, mid day meal kitchens and some NGOs, which will be distributed to the economically weaker section living in South Delhi.

Apart from this, the civic body has also decided to distribute 20000 Vitamin-C tablets per zone to its 20,000 sanitation workers deployed on field. SDMC has also directed its all Deputy Health officers to use fogging machines to spray a mixture of water with Sodium hypo-chloride to disinfect and sanitise the areas in all four zones.

–IANS

rag/kr