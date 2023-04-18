HEALTHINDIA

Covid-19 spread: Bengal Health Department advises use of face masks

NewsWire
0
0

Terming the situation more or less under control, in wake of the rising graph of the Covid-19 situation through the country, the West Bengal Health Department on Tuesday issued an advisory advising people to go for maximum use of face masks at public places.

“Crowd or mass gatherings to be avoided as far as possible, especially by the elderly, children, pregnant women and persons with co-morbidities. If compelled to enter into a crowd or travel in a mass transit, please use proper masks irrespective of age,” the advisory read.

It also that if anyone is detected Covid-19 positive, they should stay in home isolation for at least a week. “If your symptoms aggravate or you start feeling short of breath (or oxygen keeps falling), report to a hospital or doctor immediately,” the advisory read.

It also said that if a young child or person at higher risk turns Covid-19 positive, the person concerned must be taken to a hospital or doctor without any delay.

20230418-212603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ending mask mandate probably premature: Joe Biden

    J&K sees 1,141 new Covid cases, active tally crosses 10K mark

    ‘Modi taking his 1st jab will help promote vax drive’

    Assam bars mass congregations on Eid