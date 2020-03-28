Covid-19: Spurt in cases in Indore

Indore, March 30 (IANS) Coronavirus trouble returned to haunt Indore after Sunday’s breather as seven out of eight patients who tested positive by Monday noon in Madhya Pradesh were from the city. The state now has 47 Covid-19 positive cases.

The state government had tried out administrative changes, replacing the Indore district collector and the DIG of police on Saturday.

The Dean of Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Jyoti Bindal, confirmed that seven patients from Indore and one from Ujjain were the latest to test positive. The bulletin shows Monday’s ebb in the tide was an exception.

A 38-year-old man who died in Ujjain on March 27 was infected with coronavirus as his test report revealed on Monday morning. This takes the Covid-19 death toll in the state to three.

Ujjain Chief Medical and Health Officer Anusuiya Gawli said, “We got a report from the MGM college pathology laboratory on Monday that confirmed the man’s death was caused by coronavirus.”

He had died on March 27 night, an hour after being admitted in critical condition to the Madhav Nagar hospital in Ujjain, she said.

The deceased suffered from high blood pressure and had complained of chest pain and discomfort before being admitted to the hospital. At first glance, he looked a heart patient, Gawli added. His blood samples were sent for test as he demonstrated virus-like symptoms.

He had visited Neemuch district five days before he fell ill. He had mingled with friends from Rajasthan at a party. After his return to Ujjain, he was tied down with fever, cold and cough. The patient’s house and the Amber locality in Ujjain have been isolated and a survey has begun to check the spread of the virus.

Earlier in the morning, the authorities confirmed eight fresh cases of the virus in MP, taking the tally to 47.

City- wise break-up of the positive cases is: Indore (27), Jabalpur (eight), Ujjain (five), Bhopal(three) and Shivpuri and Gwalior (two each).

–IANS

naidu/arm