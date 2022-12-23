The Tamil Nadu Health Department would conduct 2 per cent random testing of all international passengers reaching the airports in the state, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Friday.

Addressing media persons here, he also said that he would inspect the Chennai international airport on Saturday.

The minister also said that the state was having a fever screening facility at all international airports of the state and that all passengers with fever, cough, and cold are being tested there.

Subramanian also said that he would be meeting Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya soon.

He said that the state Health Department was prepared to handle Covid-19 cases, adding that the state was well equipped with necessary hospital beds and oxygen cylinders.

The state has ample stock of medicines and had inoculated 97 per cent of the population with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 92 per cent with the second dose, he said.

