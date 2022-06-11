HEALTHWORLD

Covid-19 tally in Myanmar reaches 613,440

NewsWire
0
0

Myanmar confirmed 13 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total tally to 613,440, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

It tested 6,656 people for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 0.2 per cent, the Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The death toll from Covid-19 in the country still stood at 19,434 on Saturday, it added.

An additional 22 patients recovered from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, and the total number of recovered people in the country rose to 592,423 on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Myanmar reported its first Covid-19 case in March 2020.

20220612-011802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK reports another 35,707 coronavirus cases

    Covid infections raise risk of heart conditions up to a year...

    San Francisco mayor announces new initiative for small business recovery

    TN Health Dept to increase mosquito control measures to curb dengue