Thailand adopted a new requirement for foreign visitors to show proof of at least two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination, government officials have announced.

Foreign arrivals are also required to have travel insurance that covers potential Covid-19-related expenses in case their next destination requires a negative RT-PCR result, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health minister Anutin Charnvirakul was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

Despite no requirements for Covid-19 testing prior to entering the country, those suffering from respiratory illnesses should postpone their visits until they have fully recovered, Anutin told the press.

Although Thailand’s Covid-19 situation was improving, intensive care patients and deaths were still being observed, Anutin said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

From December 25 to December 31, the country has detected 2,111 Covid-19 cases with 75 deaths.

