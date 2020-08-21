Covid-19: Tibetan medicine ‘proving effective’ in fight

Dharamsala, Aug 21 (IANS) The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has claimed that SORIG immune boosters are proving to be highly effective in the fight against Covid-19.

The CTA headquartered here, is providing the medicine free as immune boosters to all Tibetans above the age of 65 to protect them against Covid-19 infection.

“Numerous feedbacks from the settlement offices suggest that the SORIG immune boosters which the Mentsee Khang and the Health Department have been distributing are highly effective in aiding the recovery of patients,” an official statement quoting CTA’s Deputy Secretary Tenzin Kunsang said on Thursday.

Because of the increasing requirement for the immune boosters, the Mentsee Khang is ramping up its production despite the unfavourable weather conditions. Kunsang urged the people not to waste SORIG as it was ‘truly rare and precious’.

SORIG products are prepared from a variety of herbs.

Till date, the CTA’s task force has distributed the immune boosters to 15,144 Tibetans in India and abroad. Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, she said only 94 Tibetans from India, Nepal and Bhutan have been infected with the virus of which, 68, which is 72 per cent of the total, have already recovered.

According to the CTA, the prescribed set of 10 immune boosters containing precious pills such as Mangjor, Drangjor, Rasam and others were approved by a panel of Tibetan Medical and Astrological Institute doctors led by Tsewang Tamdin.

–IANS

