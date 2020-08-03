Covid-19 toll crosses 200-mark in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 3 (IANS) The Covid-19 death toll crossed the 200-mark in Odisha as 10 patients succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, informed the health department on Monday.

The number of fatalities due to coronavirus rose to 217 in the state.

The fresh Covid deaths have been reported from Ganjam (3), Khurda (1), Gajapati (2), Rayagada (3) and Kalahandi (1).

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state rose to 36,297 as 1,384 more persons tested positive for the virus, said the department.

Of the new cases, 873 were detected in quarantine while 511 are local contact cases.

Corona hotspot Ganjam reported highest 331 positive cases followed by Khurda (211), Koraput (97), Sambalpur (93) and Cuttack (89).

The number of active cases in the state rose to 14,095 while 21,954 persons have recovered so far.

