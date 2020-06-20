COVID-19 toll in Telangana 203, daily cases hit new high

Hyderabad, June 21 (IANS) Five more coronavirus deaths in Telangana took its total death toll to 203 while a record 546 new cases took the total cases beyond 7K-mark to 7,072 on Saturday.

According to the Director of public health and family welfare department, Greater Hyderabad accounted for 458 new cases. The state capital remains the biggest corona hotspot in the state, recording the biggest single-day jump in cases.

Ranga Reddy district, adjoining Greater Hyderabad, reported 50 new cases. The remaining cases were reported in eight other districts.

The authorities tested 3,188 samples during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative figure to 53,757.

The active cases in the state are 3,363 as 3,506 people have so far recovered. Of them 154 were discharged on Saturday.

Meanwhile, after the personal security officer of Telangana’s lone BJP MLA Raja Singh has also tested corona positive, the MLA, his family and staff members went into quarantine. The MLA from Goshamahal in Hyderabad said they were awaiting test results.

Health Minister Eatala Rajendera’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) too has tested positive. The driver and security officer of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan have also tested positive. The MLA from Nizamabad Rural tested positive last Sunday while his wife was found infected on Thursday.

Goverdhan is one of the three TRS MLAs who have so far tested positive.

Three senior Indian Police Service officers in Hyderabad too have tested positive since Friday.

So far, over 100 police personnel have been found infected with the deadly virus. These include 15 from a police station in Hyderabad.

Two policemen have so far succumbed to the dreaded virus.

