New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANSlife) Fans attending this year’s FIFA World Cup are encouraged to familiarise themselves with Qatar’s Covid-19 travel and return policy, which was updated by the Ministry of Public Health.

Below are the key points for international Hayya Card holders attending the tournament from November 20 to December 18:

* Regardless of the individual’s vaccination status, the following Covid-19 testing measures are required for visitors entering Qatar for the FIFA World Cup:

* Any visitor aged six and above is required to present an official negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken no more than 48 hours before departure time or an official negative Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) result no more than 24 hours before departure time. The test result will need to be submitted at the airport check-in counter. NB: The test should be conducted at a medical centre in the country of origin. RAT self-tests are not valid for travel purposes

* Children under six are exempt from submitting a negative Covid-19 test before departure to Qatar

* People arriving in Qatar are not required to undergo quarantine, regardless of vaccination status or country or origin

* Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 while in Qatar will be required to isolate in accordance with Ministry of Public Health guidelines

* Visitors are not required to take a Covid-19 test after arrival in Qatar

* Qatar does not require any traveller to take a Covid-19 test before departing Qatar. However, travellers should check the requirements of their destination country and follow their specific Covid-19 travel requirements

Fans should note that masks are mandatory in the following situations:

* Within healthcare facilities

* On public transport

EHTERAZ contact tracing application:

* All visitors to Qatar aged 18 and above are required to download and install the EHTERAZ application on their mobile phones on arrival to the country. A green EHTERAZ status (showing the user does not have a confirmed case of Covid-19) is required to enter any public closed indoor spaces

* EHTERAZ download: App Store/Google Play

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221002-111804