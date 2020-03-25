COVID-19: UP Minister tests negative for third time

Lucknow, March 27 (IANS) UP Minister for Health Jai Pratap Singh has tested negative in his third corona test.

The Minister has been self-quarantine after he attended a party in the state capital in which Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was also present.

Kapoor has tested corona positive and is presently in hospital. she has tested corona positive in her third test too.

The Minister and his family self-quarantined themselves and have undergone three tests for corona. All his family members have also tested negative for the deadly virus.

