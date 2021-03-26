Ontario is expanding appointments through its online booking system to individuals aged 70 and over, starting with Toronto on Saturday, March 27, 2021 and expanding to more public health units in the near future.

“Ontario’s vaccine rollout continues to ramp up, and we are getting vaccines in the arms of Ontarians as quickly and safely as possible,” said Health Minister Christine Elliott. “We continue to do everything we can to expand our capacity with limited supply and strongly encourage everyone to book an appointment as soon as it’s their turn.”

On March 22, Ontario expanded vaccination to people aged 75 and over at mass immunization clinics earlier than anticipated. As of 8:00 p.m. on March 25, more than 71 per cent of Ontario residents aged 80 and over have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and more than 13 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Building on this success, mass immunization clinics will continue to play a vital role in the vaccination rollout with bookings with the provincial online booking tool and call centre opening to individuals aged 70 and over in Toronto as of 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

To date in March 2021, Ontario has received 1,454,310 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, 323,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 194,500 doses of the AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD vaccine.

In April 2021, the province is expecting to receive 1,584,180 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 751,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Bookings at mass immunization clinics are currently available only to individuals aged 75 and over across the province.

In Toronto, as of Saturday, March 27, 2021, if an individual is turning 70 or older in 2021, they can schedule a vaccine appointment by visiting Ontario.ca/bookvaccine, or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Information Line number at 1-888-999-6488.

The Provincial Vaccine Information Line is open Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and can provide assistance in 300 languages.