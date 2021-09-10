Toronto Public Health (TPH) is opening a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Woodbine Mall at 500 Rexdale Blvd. in Etobicoke from Tuesday, September 21.

The Woodbine Mall clinic will replace operations at The Hangar at 75 Carl Hall Rd., as TPH’s lease comes to an end.

COVID-19 vaccine clinic operations at The Hangar will conclude at the end of the business day on Saturday, September 18.

From September 21, the Woodbine Mall clinic will be open from Tuesday to Saturday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. for walk-in appointments for a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The transition is part of the Team Toronto Mobile Strategy’s data-driven approach to bring vaccines to residents in areas and settings that have low vaccination coverage, or who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19, or both.

This location is strategically positioned providing access to COVID-19 and school immunization vaccination programs in North Etobicoke. This location is also close to several neighbourhoods whose COVID-19 vaccination rates are below the City-wide average including Kingsway Village-The Westway, Elms-Old Rexdale and Mount Olive-Silverstone-Jamestown.

The new Woodbine Mall clinic location joins the existing City-operated COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Cloverdale Mall, Metro Toronto Convention Centre and Scarborough Town Centre, which remain open and continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines.

In addition to the City-operated clinics, TPH and our Team Toronto healthcare partners have the capacity to host up to 200 mobile clinics each week. The mobile clinics focus on workplaces, faith groups, organizations and communities that experience barriers to vaccination and low vaccine uptake.

More information on the City’s COVID-19 clinics can be seen here: https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-vaccines/covid-19-how-to-get-vaccinated/.