HEALTH

Covid-19 virus harms human immune system: Israeli research

By NewsWire
0
18

Israeli researchers have found that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, harms the human immune system, Ben-Gurion University (BGU) in southern Israel said on Monday.

In a genetic study published in the journal iScience, BGU researchers tried to find out what causes the “stormy” nature of Covid-19, which is also manifested in an extreme reaction of the immune system, Xinhua news agency reported.

For this purpose, they analyzed for a year, using computational biology, gene expression in patients from around the world.

The team examined whether mitochondria, cell organs that produce energy, are damaged during Covid-19 illness, resulting in dysfunction of the body.

Surprisingly, the researchers identified damage to the mitochondria of immune system cells, rather than to lung cells’ mitochondria.

The mitochondrial damage in immune cells explains the “cytokine storm” phenomenon, which is a reaction of the immune system, appearing with symptoms such as fever, swelling and extreme fatigue, the researchers said.

“Based on the results, it is possible to use existing treatments to target mitochondria and thus improve patients’ condition,” they concluded.

20211221-025805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Gurugram’s education dept urges parents to get vaccinated

Supply vaccine for June by first week, Stalin urges Centre

Antibodies from original Covid strain may not help fight variants

NCP chief Sharad Pawar admitted to hospital