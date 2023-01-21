COMMUNITYHEALTHWORLD

Covid-19 XBB variant rises to 7% in Canada by mid-January

NewsWire
0
0

The proportion of Covid-19 XBB.1.5 was projected to rise to nearly 7 per cent in Canada by mid-January, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said.

Tam said on Friday in a speech that XBB variants are expected to increase in Canada and it is not known whether they will become the dominant lineage. XBB.1.5 had been circulating in Canada at 2.5 per cent during the week of December 25, 2022 to January 2, 2023, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Nationally, the absolute number of cases is not surging at this time, nor is there evidence of increased severity with this or other new variants,” she added.

“Like the winter weather, it can be difficult to predict exactly what we are going to see next but we do know it’s too early to put away your winter coats and boots. Similarly, it’s still too early to stop taking the personal protective measures that have helped us weather the Covid storm,” she said.

In the statement released on Friday, Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunisation said that booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine are an effective tool to reduce the risk of severe illness and death.

20230121-051004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Canada’s economy worst on record since 1961

    Amazon, Maple Lodge Farms and Maple Leaf Foods to host vaccine...

    Police issue public alert about series of armed robberies in Mississauga

    Canadian Civil Liberties Association wants emergency orders to be revoked