COVID-19: Zero positive cases recorded in NBA before restart

New York, Aug 13 (IANS) Of the 342 players tested for COVID-19 on the NBA campus since test results were last announced on August 5, zero have returned confirmed positive tests. The 2020 NBA Playoffs are slated to begin on August 17.

In the event that a player on the NBA campus returns a confirmed positive test in the future, he will be isolated until he is cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association, said NBA in a statement.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Life Prep Academy announced signing of Ann Mary Zachariah and Siya Deodhar.

Zachariah, a 6-2 forward and Deodhar, a 5-7 point guard, will join this high school basketball program based in Wichita, Kansas. Both Zachariah and Deodhar have been part of all the three NBA Academy Women’s Program (May 2018, January 2019 and October 2019) organised in India and the Basketball Without Borders Asia Camp 2018 in Delhi NCR.

The two have also been a part of the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program. Zachariah, from Kochi, won the Most Improved Player Award (January 2019) and the Coaches Award (October 2019) at the NBA Academy Women’s Program camps. She was a member of the Indian national team that won the U-18 Women’s Asia Championship (B Division).

In April 2019, Zachariah was invited to participate in the NCAA Next Generation Showcase in Florida.Nagpur-based Deodhar won an award at every NBA Academy Women’s Program camp in India: Most Improved Player Award (May 2018) and Best Teammate Award (January and October 2019).

