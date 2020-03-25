COVID-19: Zimbabwe suspends electoral activities

Harare, March 26 (IANS) The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced the suspension of all electoral activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which has so far claimed one life in the country.

ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba said in a statement on Wednesday that in view of the declaration of the global coronavirus as a national disaster by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, all electoral activities were being suspended forthwith until further notice and pending a review of the situation, Xinhua reported.

“The suspension affects the conduct of a by-election which was due to be held in Ward 16 of Chiredzi Rural District Council on April 4, 2020 and the filling of any other vacancy which may arise during this period”.

“New dates for the conduct of any by-election will be notified in due course,” she said.

She said ZEC was taking several precautionary measures to protect its employees and the general public from infection.

The last by-election was held to fill a municipal vacancy in Chegutu at the weekend.

–IANS

