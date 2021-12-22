HEALTH

Covid: Bihar reports 11 new cases, including 3 foreign returnees

By NewsWire
0
5

Covid cases continue to rise in Bihar with 11 more persons testing positive for the dreaded virus on Wednesday, including two who recently returned from England, and one from an African country.

The state health department has sent the samples of the three foreign returnees to Delhi for genome sequencing to ascertain if they were infected with the Omicron variant of the virus.

“We have initiated the process of contact tracing. All the 11 persons have been put under home isolation,” said an official from the Patna civil surgeon’s office.

The two persons who came from England are residents of Zafar Colony, while the one returned from an African nation is a resident of IAS Colony, both in Patna.

The official said that a total of 12 foreign returnees have tested Covid positive in Patna since the global outbreak of the Omicron variant.

The state presently has over 100 active Covid cases.

20211222-212001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Low testosterone in men linked to severe Covid risk

IISc developing oxygen concentrator, vaccine for Covid patients

Japan to launch app for paperless border entry

TN ready to administer booster dose if experts recommend: Minister