Fresh Covid cases are continuing to rise across northeastern India with the authorities in most of these states yet to take any serious precautionary measures.

After a gap of many weeks, four new fatalities — one each from Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, and Tripura — were reported.

The Tripura government has imposed the mask mandate again and will levy a fine of Rs 200 to anyone not wearing one.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government, who had first extended the summer vacation up to July 24, has again extended it up to August 7 for all schools including government, government-aided and private.

In Assam, the positivity rate has shot up from 7.89 per cent on July 1 to 10.29 per cent on July 25. However, an official of the National Health Mission said that the increase in positivity rate in the past few weeks is not alarming.

With 5,527 active cases registered on Monday, Cachar, Kamrup Metro, Dima Hasao, Dibrugarh and Biswanath districts in Assam have been reported as high case load districts.

In Tripura, the positivity rate increased from 0.93 per cent on July 1 to 12.16 per cent. Total 112 people have tested positive in the past 24 hours, thus, taking the total number of active cases to 2,366 in the state.

In Mizoram, 36 fresh Covid-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 57.14 per cent. The state had reported 120 cases on Sunday. With 904 active cases on Monday, the death toll stood at 708.

In Manipur, 90 people tested positive for the virus during the last 24 four hours, thus, increasing the total number of active cases in the state to 640. The Covid cases are increasing marginally in the other northeastern states too.

