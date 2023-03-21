HEALTHINDIA

Covid cases cross 100 in UP

NewsWire
0
0

For the first time this year, the active tally of Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh has crossed the 100 mark.

The tally, by Monday night, stood at 102 while the state capital had 12 active cases.

Vikasendu Agrawal, the state surveillance officer, said: “The number of Covid cases has gone up but there is no need to panic. At present, there are 102 Covid cases. Gautam Buddha Nagar, Muzaffarnagar and Lucknow share the major caseload.”

The rise in Covid cases was attributed to the sudden change in season and people not taking the booster vaccine shot.

“Around 16.89 crore persons have taken the second dose, but the booster shot was administered to only 4.60 crore people so far,” said Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of the Association of International Doctors.

Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 21,28,330 Covid cases and 23,649 deaths with a recovery rate of 98.88 per cent.

“Avoiding Covid infection is easy if we follow protocol such as avoiding going to crowded places, using masks in public spaces, and maintaining physical distance. Many people do not have symptoms but can spread the infection,” said Sandeep Kapoor, the director of a private hospital in Lucknow.

20230321-082204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zambia made great strides in TB fight: Official

    Three iconic J&K sites chosen for international Yoga Day

    VP calls for research on zoonotic diseases

    Expert team probes cattle deaths in UP district