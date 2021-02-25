Andhra Pradesh registered 82 new Covid cases against 74 recoveries in the second successive day of higher infections on Thursday, taking the state’s tally over 8.89 lakh.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 21, followed by Guntur with eight, Krishna and Visakhapatnam seven each, Nellore six, East Godavari, Anantapur, Srikakulam, and West Godavari five each, Kadapa four and Prakasam one.

Vizianagaram district did not see even a single infection.

East Godavari’s tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state’s positivity rate fell to 6.43 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.17 per cent.

The state’s active coronavirus cases stand at 611, while no fatalities occurred due to the virus in the past 24 hours, keeping the toll at 7,168.

–IANS

sth/vd