Covid cases in Karnataka cross 100 mark for 4 days, Health Dept concerned

Karnataka Health Department is concerned as 100 plus new Covid cases are reported daily since March 21, with Friday’s tally being 131 fresh infections, 126 discharges, and one death.

A total of 5,179 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate in the state stood at 3.75 per cent while positivity rate for the day was recorded at 2.65 per cent. The state has 635 active cases.

The weekly fatality rate stood at 0.55 per cent. Bengaluru Urban district reported 61 fresh Covid positive cases against 85 discharges. The total active cases in Bengaluru Urban district stood at 385.

Shivamogga reported the most number (27) of cases after Bengaluru. On March 21, the state recorded 113 cases, 105 on March 22, and 111 cases on March 23. There were 71 cases on March 20.

In the last one week, the state has reported three deaths.

The Chief Secretary had conducted meetings with health officers of all districts.

The genomic sequencing tests have confirmed that XBB.1.16 variant is responsible for the fast spread of the disease in the state. The Health Department is concerned with the spike of cases in Shivamogga district.

With elections rallies and campaigns organised all across the state ahead of assembly polls, it has crossed its fingers.

