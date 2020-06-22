Covid cases in Telangana surpass 8,000 mark

Hyderabad, June 22 (IANS) Telangana continued to break its daily record of highest number of Covid-19 cases as 872 people tested positive for the dreaded virus on Monday, up from 730 the previous day.

The new cases pushed the state’s tally to 8,674. Telangana became 12th state to cross 8,000 mark.

In a massive surge, the state registered 3,461 cases during the last one week. For the last four days, it has been breaking the previous day’s record by recording the steepest single-day jump.

The state also saw seven fatalities on Monday, taking the death toll to 217.

According to the director of public health, 3,189 samples were tested during the last 20 hours. The cumulative figure of tests rose to 60,243.

Greater Hyderabad, the worst affected among all districts, accounted for 713 of the new cases. As many as 107 tested positive in Ranga Reddy district. The remaining cases were registered from 10 districts.

The state saw a sudden surge in cases after it increased the number of tests. The government has announced conducting 50,000 tests in Greater Hyderabad and surrounding districts. The process which started Tuesday last is likely to continue for 10 days.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 claimed the life of a doctor in Hyderabad. A general physician, who used to run a private clinic in Khairatabad, died at Gandhi Hospital. He is the first doctor in Telangana to succumb to the virus.

More than 100 doctors have so far tested positive in the state.

